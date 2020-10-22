Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh Have Planned An 'Unforgettable Night At Jalsa' Post Pandemic. Details Here

A fan page shared this photo of Abhishek and Riteish. (Image courtesy: jr.bachchanfan )

Highlights Riteish re-tweeted a post celebrating 39 years of 1981 film Yaarana

The post features a photo of Big B and other stars dancing at a concert

"Let's do an unforgettable (reunion) night at Jalsa," Riteish wrote

Guess what Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh have added to their lists of things they will do post pandemic? An "unforgettable reunion at Jalsa." In case you are wondering what we are talking about, here's what happened. On Thursday, Riteish re-tweeted a fan's post celebrating 39 years of Amitabh Bachchan's 1981 film Yaarana. The post featured a photo from Big B's "Unforgettable Tour," in which he can be seen dancing with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Riteish Deshmukh at a concert in Trinidad. Singers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani also performed at the aforementioned show during the tour in Trinidad.

Re-tweeting the photo, Riteish wrote: "Truly Unforgettable #39YearsOfYaarana #SaaraZamana tribute to Amitabh Bachchan Sir, with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Vahini, Preity Zinta, do not miss the bulb waala jacket." Reacting to his tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "What fun we had," to which Riteish replied: "Let's do an unforgettable (reunion) night at Jalsa - Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani - I still remember my steps."

Riteish's tweet prompted an ROFL reply from Abhishek, who wrote: "Hahahaha. Top of the priority list post this pandemic! ARE YOU READY?"

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter exchange here:

What fun we had. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2020

Hahahaha. Top of the priority list post this pandemic!!!! AAARRREEEE YYYOOOOUUUUUU RRRREEEEAAAAADDDDDDYYYYY?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2020

Yaarana, which released on October 23, 1981, was directed by Rakesh Kumar. The film also starred Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja, and Kader Khan. Songs from the film such as Chhookar Mere Mann Ko, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan and Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana are still loved by many.

Riteish Deshmukh has co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan in films such as Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster! (2005), Ram Gopal Varma's Naach (2004) and Sajid-Farhad's Housefull 3 (2016). The duo also made a cameo appearance in 2005 film Home Delivery and 2007's Om Shanti Om.

Abhishek Bachchan, in July, was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital with dad Amitabh Bachchan, who had also tested positive for the virus.