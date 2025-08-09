Sunita Ahuja Reveals Mother Burnt Her Face With A Hot Pan In Class 8th: "Govinda And I Were Dating..."

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's love story began when she was still in school and he had just completed college. In a recent interview, Sunita opened up about the early days of their relationship and the resistance they faced from her family.

Speaking to Galatta India, Sunita recalled that her parents were not supportive of her relationship with Govinda, especially when it began affecting her academics.

She shared a memory from her school days, saying, "I was in 8th standard and I failed the class. I didn't tell my mother about it, and by then, I was already in a relationship with Govinda. I lied to my mother saying that I have passed. So my mom, she heated up a tawa (pan) and she burnt me here (points at her cheek bone), and she questioned me about my lies. My mom was very strict. She pushed me to study but I hated it. I would just fall asleep whenever I opened my books."

Sunita also shared another childhood incident, saying, "My older sister, once she was trying to make me study, and I was hating it. So I took a blade and cut her thigh with it." She added that although she did not enjoy studying, she had a liking for maths because she "loved money."

Sunita and Govinda got married in 1987. Their marriage was kept secret for the first year and was made public only after the birth of their daughter, Tina.

Sunita also revealed that her father was strongly opposed to their relationship and did not attend the wedding. "When I got married to Govinda, he had a big family. I got married when I was just 18. I was 19 when Tina was born so I was still a child when I had the baby," she told Hauterrfly.

In the same interview, Tina spoke about the contrast between her parents' backgrounds. She said, "My mom used to wear hot pants, lived in Pali Hill, came from a very rich background. My dad was not that financially strong. He was struggling from Virar. My maternal grandfather was very well to do comparatively. It was a very Bollywood story where he told my mother, 'Are you crazy? He is an aspiring actor'. He didn't even attend the wedding because he was not too happy with the whole thing."