The Internet Thinks <i>Saiyaara</i> Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Are Dating. Courtesy: A Viral Video

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recently spotted together in Mumbai.

What's Happening

The film, which has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide, turned both debutants into overnight stars.

Following a brief celebratory trip to Singapore, the actors made their first public appearance in the city since the film's box office success.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows the two exiting the Dior showroom at a Mumbai mall. Both wore face masks and appeared to be keeping a low profile.

Ahaan was dressed in a black jacket and light blue jeans, while Aneet wore a sky-blue shirt with denims.

The clip caught fans' attention for a brief interaction between the two. As they walked out, Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet, a gesture that appeared to invite her to hold it. Aneet, seemingly shy and mindful of the cameras, declined with a slight smile.

The Internet's Reaction

The moment quickly gained traction online, with fan pages buzzing with speculation. One user commented, "He wanted to hold her hand!" while another wrote, "They're definitely dating." A third fan added, "We want to see them together on-screen again - the chemistry is unreal!"

Background

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding Rs 500 crore. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the cast also features Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Groverr, Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola.

In a recent interview with NDTV, director Mohit Suri recalled a particular scene that made him feel confident about the project. Speaking about the piano scene, he said, "We were shooting the piano scene, when she says something and he just kisses her forehead and he's leaving... I walked out and told our creative producer Sumana, 'I am making a very good film.'"