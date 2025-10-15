Ahaan Panday Chops Off Long Hair, Shares New Look As He Gears Up For Ali Abbas Zafar's Film

Ahaan Panday is ready for a fresh start. After making a smashing debut with Saiyaara earlier this year, the young actor has revealed a brand-new look for his next film. The change marks a major shift from his charming musician image in Saiyaara to a more intense and rugged avatar.

Ahaan Panday Shows Off Rugged New Look

Taking to Instagram, Ahaan shared a photo showcasing his new haircut and trimmed beard, hinting at a shift from romantic drama to high-octane action.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "And that's a cut." The post quickly caught the attention of fans and industry colleagues alike. Among those reacting was director Ali Abbas Zafar, who dropped a fiery comment saying, "Nice look Ahaan. Hmmmm", adding to the growing buzz around the project.

His Next With YRF And Ali Abbas Zafar

The upcoming film, backed by Yash Raj Films, marks Ahaan's second outing with the banner and his first collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. The untitled action romance is set to feature Sharvari as the female lead, promising a fresh pairing on screen.

The project will go on floors in early 2026 and also marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Meanwhile, Ahaan's debut film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, continues to perform strongly on streaming. The musical romance, which crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, is now available to watch on Netflix.

