Viral: Inside Ahaan Panday's Diwali Celebrations With Mother Deanne Panday

While Bollywood is busy celebrating Diwali, Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday also shared a glimpse of his own celebrations. The young actor hardly shares much on social media, but fans were quick to spot the new post. However, a moment later, he clarified that it was meant for his private account on Instagram, and then the post was swiftly deleted.

Nevertheless, Ahaan Panday's fan pages flooded social media with pictures where Ahaan is seen celebrating with his mother, Deanne Panday.

Have a look here:

Ahaan Panday's Next Project

After tasting success with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance.

Regarding Ahaan, there was immense anticipation to find out what his next film announcement would be. Several sources confirm that his next will be an Ali Abbas Zafar action romance with a love story at the centre of the plot. Ali is making this yet untitled film with YRF.

A source close to IANS said, "Ahaan Panday came from nowhere and became the biggest Gen Z star of the country with a theatrical pull that is rare for any debutant to have!"

"Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar were clear that his next had to be a love story again, but he needed to be presented in a whole new avatar, and the flavour of action in this romance makes it a super fresh film."

Another source said: "After Saiyaara, Ahaan is immensely loved by everyone, especially by young boys and girls, for his brilliant acting as a dedicated lover who never stops supporting his Alzheimer-stricken girlfriend! His performance made people cry in theatres, and the makers wanted to carry forward the emotion that people currently have for him with his next film."

In A Nutshell

Ahaan Panday is the breakthrough debutant this year, with his film Saiyaara wreaking havoc at the box office. He recently shared some snaps from his Diwali celebration with his mother, fitness trainer Deanne Panday, but deleted the post soon after.

