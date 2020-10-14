How Cute Is Riteish Deshmukh's Pic With His Sons Riaan And Rahyl? Very

Riteish Deshmukh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh, on Wednesday, lit up Instagram by sharing a beautiful photo of himself and his sons' outing. Riteish and his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza, are patents to sons Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 4. The actor, 41, posted a photo that features him and his sons having a whole lot of fun near a waterfall. His caption will also bring a smile on your face. Here's what he wrote: "Waterfalls wouldn't sound so melodious if there were no rocks in their way." Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years. They welcomed Riaan in 2014 and Rahyl in 2016.

Check out the actor's latest Instagram post here:

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Riaan and Rahyl trended big time on social media after a video of them making eco-friendly Ganesha surfaced on the Internet. Here is the clip we are talking about:

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. On the actress' birthday this year, Riteish posted a loved up photo and wrote: "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing." Take a look:

In terms of work, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, in which he shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.