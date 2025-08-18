<i>The Bengal Files</i> Actor Saswata Chatterjee On Distortion Of Facts: "Not A Historian To Think About..."

The Bengal Files actor Saswata Chatterjee distanced himself from the ongoing controversy ever since the trailer dropped. In a recent interview, Saswata Chatterjee said that as an actor it's not his job to check the accuracy of history as the film has, allegedly, distorted.

What's Happening

During a recent interview with The Wall, Saswata Chatterjee said he's not a historian to pass judgement whether the film has distorted facts, "I am just an actor. I liked a character and I played it. I am not a historian to think about what history says and this is distorting history. It's not my job. People who feel that Bengal is being belittled, then they can go to court with the information. There is no point is just making noise," he remarked.

Asked about his reaction if The Bengal Files doesn't release in Bengal, "I don't know. Let me tell you this. Nowadays, it's a trend, the whole story won't be told to anyone. You only get to know your track, your character. And when I was told about the role [in 'The Bengal Files'], I found the character to be amazing. It's a villain's character and very few people get such characters to play," he said.

Chatterjee also said when he was shooting for the film, it was titled Delhi Files. "While the shooting was going on, the name of the film was 'Delhi Files' and after the shooting was completed, I came to know that it was changed to 'The Bengal Files'. That is not in my hands," he said.

"I will not understand why it happened till I watch the film. And even if anyone thinks that...making a noise will not help," he explained.

The Bengal Files Controversy

On August 16, the trailer launch event in Kolkata was reportedly cancelled under "political pressure."

Later, the event got shifted to a hotel and the trailer was launched at 1 pm on Saturday. In a video message, Agnihotri said, "I have just been informed that all the wires have been cut. Who is giving these instructions, and why, I don't know. Multiple FIRs have already been filed against us. This is a private hotel - how can they stop us here when we have the necessary permission? If this is not dictatorship, then what is? If this is not fascism, then what is? Look at the number of policemen present, as if we are criminals."

Following the trailer release, there were several allegations that Agnihotri had distorted history during his portrayal of the 1946 riot in Bengal.

The Bengal Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Mohan Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Puneet Issar, among others in key roles. The film is slated for a release in theatres on September 5, 2025.