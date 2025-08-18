Ram Gopal Varma Targets Animal Lovers Amid Supreme Court's Order On Strays: "You Weep For Dogs, Not For Dead Humans"

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a series of posts on X hitting out at animal lovers who have criticised the Supreme Court's recent order directing the Delhi administration to move street dogs to shelters, citing a spike in dog bite cases, rabies and human fatalities.

The director, known for films such as Satya, Shiva and Company, is one of the few film celebrities who has a contrarian view to the top court's order regarding removing dogs from the streets of the Delhi-NCR region.

Ram Gopal Varma shared his 10 points addressed to the dog lovers "who are upset about the Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs".

In one of the points, the filmmaker said it's insensitive to preach compassion to the stray dogs victims and their loved ones when a certain class of citizens can love their pets in their luxury homes.

Here are my 10 points addressing the DOG LOVERS who are UPSET about the SUPREME COURT'S decision on STRAY DOGS



1. People are being bitten and killed all over by stray dogs. And dog lovers are busy tweeting about dog rights.😳https://t.co/9RLkoJdqOE can love your pets in your… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 16, 2025

He also called out animal lovers for practising "selective sympathy", saying "You weep for dogs, but not for dead humans".

"Not only dogs, maybe all animals have a right to live, but can that be at the expense of human lives?" he asked.

Ram Gopal Varma also asked fans and followers on X to send "all dog attack videos" to him.

Hey all , please send me all dog attack videos https://t.co/qfBF8XC8aS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 17, 2025

In a satirical jibe, the filmmaker also offered a series of "solutions" to the dog lovers who were disappointed by the Supreme Court's order.

"Since you worship dogs more than humans, replace gods in temples with strays and pray to them for salvation," he said in another lengthy X post.

HERE are some FANTASIC SOLUTIONS for DOG LOVERS regarding their Mmmmuuuaahhh for STREET DOGS

1.Why don't you adopt all the poor people and bring them into your homes and leave the streets for the dogs?

2.If dogs are like your family, then why not marry your Labradors, Huskies… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 16, 2025

The director, in his latest posts on X, said if the dog lovers are blaming the government administrators, they should "go and bite the officers and politicians on their legs".

And if the dog lovers are blaming the government administrators , they should go and bite the officers and politicians on their legs and also various other parts of their bodies for them to speed up on solutions .. But meanwhile they should think of the poor kids who are being… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 17, 2025

Several people on X seemed to agree with what Ram Gopal Varma had to say about the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs, with some calling his thoughts "well articulated" and "straight to the point".

Also Read | John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, Vir Das Call Out Supreme Court Order On Strays: "Dogs Are Delhiites"