Ram Gopal Varma Targets Animal Lovers Amid Supreme Court's Order On Strays: "You Weep For Dogs, Not For Dead Humans"

Ram Gopal Varma also asked fans and followers on X to send "all dog attack videos" to him

Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of posts on X about the Supreme Court's recent order on stray dogs

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a series of posts on X hitting out at animal lovers who have criticised the Supreme Court's recent order directing the Delhi administration to move street dogs to shelters, citing a spike in dog bite cases, rabies and human fatalities.

The director, known for films such as Satya, Shiva and Company, is one of the few film celebrities who has a contrarian view to the top court's order regarding removing dogs from the streets of the Delhi-NCR region.

Ram Gopal Varma shared his 10 points addressed to the dog lovers "who are upset about the Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs".

In one of the points, the filmmaker said it's insensitive to preach compassion to the stray dogs victims and their loved ones when a certain class of citizens can love their pets in their luxury homes.

He also called out animal lovers for practising "selective sympathy", saying "You weep for dogs, but not for dead humans".

"Not only dogs, maybe all animals have a right to live, but can that be at the expense of human lives?" he asked.

Ram Gopal Varma also asked fans and followers on X to send "all dog attack videos" to him.

In a satirical jibe, the filmmaker also offered a series of "solutions" to the dog lovers who were disappointed by the Supreme Court's order.

"Since you worship dogs more than humans, replace gods in temples with strays and pray to them for salvation," he said in another lengthy X post.

The director, in his latest posts on X, said if the dog lovers are blaming the government administrators, they should "go and bite the officers and politicians on their legs".

Several people on X seemed to agree with what Ram Gopal Varma had to say about the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs, with some calling his thoughts "well articulated" and "straight to the point".

Also Read | John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, Vir Das Call Out Supreme Court Order On Strays: "Dogs Are Delhiites"

