"Hats Off To 3 Heroes": Ram Gopal Varma Praises <i>Raja Saab</i> Actresses For Not Caring 'About Sivaji's Moral Barkings'

Actor Sivaji has continued to face backlash online for his misogynistic remarks against women made at the pre-release event of Dhandoraa earlier this week.

What's Happening

The comments sparked widespread outrage on social media, with several film personalities also calling him out.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now once again reacted to the controversy, doubling down on his criticism of Sivaji days after calling him "uncouth."

RGV referred to the recently held pre-release event of Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, pointing out that the female actors present did not pay heed to Sivaji's comments on women's clothing.

He noted that Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar wore outfits of their choice, unaffected by what he described as moral policing.

Taking to his X account, RGV shared a photo of Prabhas taking a selfie with the three actors and wrote, "All 3 heroines of #Prabhas @AgerwaLNidhhi @MalavikaM_ @riddhiculousart didn't care about moral barkings of Shivaji and his vitriolic batch at #RajaSaab event and wore exactly what they want to wear. Hats off to you 3 HEROES for giving tight face slap to those VILLAINS."

At the event, Malavika Mohanan was seen wearing a shimmery black lehenga, while Riddhi Kumar opted for a white saree. Niddhi Agerwal chose a grey sari for the occasion.

All 3 heroines of #Prabhas‌ @AgerwaLNidhhi@MalavikaM_

@riddhiculousart din't care about moral barkings of Shivaji and his vitriolic batch at #RajaSaab event and wore exactly what they want to wear.😎😂🤣 Hats off to you 3 HEROES for giving tight face slap to those VILLAINS pic.twitter.com/7tJPUaIROC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 28, 2025

Background

The controversy began after Sivaji made offensive comments about women who do not dress modestly.

During his speech at the Dhandoraa pre-release event, he referred to such women as 'daridrapu m***a' (wretched woman) and used the misogynistic term 'saamaan' (things/assets) to describe women's body parts. He further claimed that people would perceive a woman as 'wretched' if she did not dress modestly.

Following strong backlash, Sivaji took to X and acknowledged that he had used two "unparliamentary" words inadvertently during his speech and issued an apology.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma had also lashed out at Sivaji over the remarks.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I don't know that fellows full name and hence I am commenting here... Hey Shivaji whatever you are, if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them ..With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong."