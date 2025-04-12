<i>Jab</i> Football Legend Met Riteish Deshmukh On Sets Of <i>Raja Shivaji</i>. See Pic

World Cup winner and Barcelona football legend Xavi Hernandez recently visited the sets of Raja Shivaji, the upcoming historical drama being directed by Riteish Deshmukh.

Xavi was joined by his friends and family as he explored the grand set, which is designed to reflect the rich era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The former FC Barcelona captain spent over two hours on location, taking a detailed tour of the expansive and intricately crafted sets.

Sharing pictures from the visit, Riteish expressed his gratitude on Instagram, writing, "Still pinching myself! A huge thank you to the legendary @xavi and the gracious @nuriacunillera81 for visiting the set of our film 'Raja Shivaji' with your wonderful friends and family. It was truly an honor to host you--your presence lit up our day. The cast and crew were absolutely thrilled, and I was personally overjoyed to meet someone I've admired for so long."

He added, "Your humility is as extraordinary as your achievements on the pitch. My kids haven't stopped smiling since, and neither have I. Wishing you, Nuria, and your beautiful family all the happiness in the world. Gratitude, respect, and lots of love - Riteish Deshmukh."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner and presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is being helmed by Riteish, who is also playing the lead role.

Speaking about the film earlier, Riteish said in a statement, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence--a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries."

