Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai And Mohammed Siraj Dismiss Dating Rumours As They Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Together. Watch

Speculations were rife that Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj are dating after a photo from the former's 23rd birthday went viral on social media.

What's Happening

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj put an end to the speculation.

Zanai shared a video on Instagram where she is seen tying a Rakhi to Mohammed Siraj.

The caption read, "Happy Rakhi. Ek hazaron mein...Couldn't have asked for better (sic)."

The Internet Reacts

Following the post, social media users responded with humour, sharing reactions like, "Humne bhabhi samjhe, aap didi nikli" and "Yeh toh out of syllabus ho gaya." As the video gained attention, Zanai and Siraj turned off the comments on the post.

Background

The viral photo that had initially triggered the rumours showed Zanai in a black sequinned dress and Siraj in a black T-shirt and matching jacket. Captured during her 23rd birthday celebration, the picture prompted many to assume a romantic connection.

On the work front, Zanai Bhosle is preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in the upcoming film The Pride Of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where she plays Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of the Maratha warrior king. Alongside acting, she is also trained in singing and dancing.

Zanai comes from a prominent musical family - she is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and the daughter of Anand and Anuja Bhosle.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has continued to make headlines for his performances on the field. He played a key role in India's Test series win in England, especially during the Oval Test, where he took nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

The performance pushed him 12 spots up the ICC Test rankings to a career-best 15th. Former cricketer Wasim Akram praised his progress, stating that Siraj is now "leading the Indian attack" and is more than just a supporting bowler.

Back in November 2024, Mohammed Siraj was also linked with Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma after fans noticed him liking her Instagram posts. This led to rumours of a possible romantic connection.

An ETimes report later claimed the two were "romantically involved" and getting to know each other, though neither Siraj nor Mahira commented publicly on the matter.

