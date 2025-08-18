<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Film Is At Rs 173.60 Crore After Extended Weekend

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 didn't meet the industry expectations as the film's earnings, at the domestic market, stand at Rs 173.60 crore after 4 days of its release.

What's Happening

On first Sunday, War 2 minted approx Rs 31 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film managed to earn Rs 52 crore on its opening day, with Rs 29 crore from Hindi alone.

Over the weekend, the film's Hindi earnings saw a surge, followed by a dip, while the Telugu earnings didn't hold its momentum.

On August 15, the Hindi earnings of War 2 reached at Rs 44.5 crore and it again went down on Saturday, registering Rs 26 crore.

From the advance bookings preview, Coolie was leading ahead of War 2 as per industry experts.

The box office numbers game also reflect that reality only.

However, War 2 emerged as the second highest opening in Hindi this year, next to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the film marked Jr NTR's Hindi debut.

However, a large section of the Internet slammed the film as the "weakest" of the YRF Spy-verse.

About War 2

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio. The film opened to average reviews which might have impacted its numbers at the box office.