Janhvi Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls After Saying <i>'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'</i> At Janmashtami Event: "<i>Roz Bolungi</i>"

Janhvi Kapoor recently received flak from a section of the Internet after she joined the crowd in saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai at a Janmashtami event last week.

What's Happening

Janhvi Kapoor shared a clip of the video which became meme-material. In the video, she is seen joining the host in uttering the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai at first.

Later, when she is asked to perform the Dahi handi ritual, she loudly utters the mantra one more time.

"Just for context, full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (laughing face emoji). (If I hadn't said the slogan after him, it would have been a problem, and now that I said it, then cut the video and make it meme material"), Janhvi wrote in the caption.

She added, "Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii! (folded hands, Indian flag emojis). (By the way, not just on Janmashtami, I will say it every day, Bharat Mata ki Jai.)" Janhvi also gave a speech in Marathi, urging people to watch her film Param Sundari in theatres.

Pavithra Menon Fiasco

After the trailer dropped, Malayali singer-actor Pavithra Menon questioned Janhvi's casting in the film as Pavithra pointed out her heavy accent which didn't sound authentic.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Pavithra asked, "Wait, what? Before we go further into the trailer, I want to address this: 'What's the problem in hiring a proper Malayali actor?' Hum kam talented hote hain kya (Are we less talented)?" The actor switches to Hindi and added, "This is not how it happens in Kerala. Like how I am talking in Hindi, I can also speak Malayalam really well."

Pavithra added in Malayali, "Is it so hard to find a Malayali to play the role in a Hindi movie."

About Param Sundari

The film deals with the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it is set to release on August 29.

