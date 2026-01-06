Asked About Co-Stars Who Are His Best Friends, Varun Dhawan Names These Two Actresses

Ahead of Border 2's release, Varun Dhawan connected with fans one-on-one. On Tuesday afternoon, he hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X. From his personal life and professional journey to his upcoming film Border 2, Varun answered every query that came his way.

An X user asked him to name his "bestest" co-star friend. Varun promptly replied, "I'm pretty close to Janhvi. Also, Kriti is a good friend. I had a great time working with Ahaan and Diljit recently."

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal (2023). Kriti Sanon and Varun teamed up in Dilwale (2015) and Bhediya (2022). Varun and Janhvi also collaborated on Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in 2025.

During the session, a fan asked when they could see Varun with Shraddha Kapoor. "VarShra fans have been waiting for 53,564,477,543 years to see you and Shraddha in a romantic film! When will it finally happen?" the fan wrote.

"I'm sure you will see us in some capacity at some point—maybe when we both are 40. #varunsays," Varun replied.

Varun is heavily promoting his upcoming film Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 war epic Border.

While JP Dutta's original Border drew from the Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is presumably inspired by the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC), occupying Indian territory mainly in the Kargil district.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film honors the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.