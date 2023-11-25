Genelia D'Souza's Birthday Wish For Son Riaan: 'To The Boy Who Has Reinstated My Existence...'

Image instagrammed by Genelia. (Courtesy: GeneliaD'Souza)

Genelia D'Souza is on cloud nine today. After all, it's her son Riaan's birthday. To make the day a memorable one, the actress has picked a cute picture of herself and her “baby boy”. In the pic, the two are seen sharing a warm hug. Genelia's birthday note read, “To the boy who has reinstated my existence. To the boy who has made my mornings full of joy and my nights feel like I lived one more fruitful day…To the boy, I can't do a thing without. But most importantly to the boy who made me a mom - My Riaan. Happy birthday, my Love - My baby boy yesterday, my friend today and my son forever.” We are not crying, you are. Replying to the post, Jennifer Winget said, “Happiest birthday dear Rian!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and everything your heart desires.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor too dropped a birthday note for Riaan. Raj Kundra simply said, “Happy birthday, Riaan.”

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married in February 2012. The couple welcomed Riaan in 2014. They are also parents to Rahyl. He was born in 2016.

Genelia D'Souza loves to share glimpses of his family diaries on Instagram. On her mother-in-law Vaishali Deshmukh's birthday, the actress picked a postcard-worthy moment featuring her sons and Vaishali Deshmukh. Her note read, “Thank you for teaching me what a progressive woman looks like, thank you for loving me like your own, thank you for improving my Marathi everyday and most of all thank you for being my Aai. Happy birthday, Aai. No one can ever have the grace like you do.”

On her younger son Rahyl's birthday in June, Genelia D'Souza shared a series of pictures with her bundle of joy and said, “You no more need my hand to walk, you have the ability to run and chase your dreams. You no more need help pouring your drink of water, you can now do it with perfection. You no more need just Aai and Baba, because you have your friends, your coaches and your teachers.”

Wishing Riaan a very happy birthday.