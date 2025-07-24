Nushrratt Bharuccha Calls Out Sexism In Bollywood: "I Went Around Asking Can I Use The Hero's Vanity Van?"

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently called out the sexist mindset of Bollywood and how it functions. Referring to her own experience, she spoke about the time when she had to use the hero's vanity van. She also highlighted - from better roles to even washrooms, the male stars get a lot more privilege on set.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently opened up to film journalist Nayandeep Rakshit on the bad experience she had on set when she was asked to use her male co-star's vanity van.

Speaking of the unfair treatment of women in Bollywood, she recalled an experience, "There have been times when I went around asking, 'Can I use the hero's vanity van for 5 minutes? He's not here anyway. Can I use the washrooms?' Because they are nicer than mine. However, I won't complain or bicker at that time. I tell myself that I will bring myself to that point where I get these things by default."

Speaking of deeply ingrained sexism in the film industry, she stated, "As soon as a guy delivers a hit, no matter if he is an insider or an outsider, he will get five new options immediately. But women have to keep struggling. I have been saying this since the time of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). For a girl to break out and get those options... I am not saying that she has to become an overnight sensation or anything... What does an actor want once their movie is a hit? To get a few options for potential future projects from which they can choose. That's it. They just need opportunities. We don't get as many (options) as heroes do."

Nushrratt also spoke about an instance where once she was playing a small role in a film, hence she was put on economy class on a flight along with the technicians.

She elaborated that even though she was invited to the business class, she refused the offer. Manifesting that one day she will play a big role and the production house will put her on business class. Something that eventually happened.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Vishal Furia's Chhorii 2 on Prime Video. Soha Ali Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani played key roles.

