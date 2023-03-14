Genelia D'Souza Treats Fans To Throwback Gold From Her College Days

Still from a video shared by Genelia D'Souza.(courtesy: geneliad)

Genelia D'Souza in her latest Instagram entry took us back to her college days. The actress recently visited her alma mater St Andrew's College in Mumbai to attend her niece's concert. In the video shared by the actress, we can see her having a gala time as she relives some of her college memories. She shares some glimpses of her college playground and auditorium. Bonus is an adorable picture of Genelia, carrying some trophies and prizes from her younger days. Sharing a video, Genelia wrote, "This week my niece Nitara who all of 2 years invited me to her concert at her school @earlywonders And guess what it was going to be held in my college auditorium.. @standrewscollegemumbai -- Now that's what I call truly special..The same entrance..The Same steps as my college The basketball court where we have had so many college test and socials...And then the good old auditorium..And of course my little baby girl performing on the same stage I once performed many years ago...Got me all nostalgic...College memories are just that all that and more."

The video is too cute to be missed. Take a peek.

Earlier this year, Genelia and her husband Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Genelia posted a picture with her husband and she wrote: "Dated till Eternity." She also shared an ROFL Instagram reel and wrote: "Happy Anniversary partner. Anniversary ke din ek reel toh banta hai." Riteish Deshmukh's post for wife Genelia was equally adorable. He shared a picture with her and wrote: "My happiness, my safe place, my life.... Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko." Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was also their debut film. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl.

See Genelia D'Souza's posts here:

Riteish Deshmukh posted this for his wife Genelia.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli. The couple recently co-starred in Mister Mummy and Ved. The latter marked Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut.