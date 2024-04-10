Viral Again: Old Clip Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fiery Reply To Hollywood Question

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from the video. (courtesy: aishwaryamylight)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's throwback videos always manage to send the internet into a tizzy. A clip that is now circulating online features an old media interaction of Aishwarya where a journalist wrongly attributes a statement to her. In the video, a media personnel asks her about an interview where she supposedly talked about moving to Hollywood. To this, the actress expresses her displeasure, saying, “Maine kab kaha? Konse interview me? Nahi, aap mujhe yeh interview dikhaiye, phir hum baat karenge. [When did I say that? In which interview? No, show me that interview, then we'll talk].” She even asks another journalist, “Maine yeh kaha hai kisi interview me? [Did I say that in any interview?]” To which, the journalist replies, “I have not heard.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues, “Aapko sawaal karna hai kijiye. Don't attribute statements to me. Agar maine kaam kiya hai to maine sabse pehle Tamil film me kaam kiya hai, hindi filmon me kaam karti hu, Bengali film mein kaam kiya aur abhi kuch angrezi filmon me kaam kar rahi hu. Lekin this does not mean that I am shifting anywhere or I am part of any other industry. It is just really broadening your experience. [If you want to ask questions, go ahead. Don't attribute statements to me. If I've worked, I first worked in Tamil films, I work in Hindi films, I've worked in Bengali films, and now I'm working in some English films. But this doesn't mean that I am shifting anywhere or becoming part of any other industry. It's just about broadening my experience.]”

This isn't the only instance when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared displeased with the media. In 2017, the actress attended a charity event at a hospital alongside her mother, Brinda Rai, and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. During the event, Aishwarya tried to ask the media to remain silent and not create a ruckus in the hospital. She said, “We are here only, we aren't going anywhere. You will all get your photos, but please remember we are in a hospital. Please be calm.” Despite her efforts, the situation remained out of control, leading the actress to add, “We are not at a premiere, this is not a public event. What is wrong with you?”

While asking the media to show some respect towards patients, Aishwarya mentioned, “They are not from our world, we all know this business, they don't. Please show some respect.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.