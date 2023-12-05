This Video Of Aaradhya Dancing With Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Crazy Viral

Still from a video on Instagram. (courtesy: aradhyabachchan.oficial )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been setting mother-daughter goals for years now. From Bollywood parties to star-studded award shows, the former Miss World never misses a chance to walk hand-in-hand with her little one. Now, a lovely throwback video is making waves online, featuring the dynamic duo dancing together. The song Qayamat Qayamat from the movie Deewane is playing in the background of the video but it is unclear if this is the original song that they are grooving to. In case you are wondering, this delightful moment took place at IIFA 2022 in June, last year. In the video, Aishwarya is seen in a black ethnic ensemble, while Aaradhya looks adorable in a white outfit. Hey, keep those eagle eyes open – you might just spot Genelia D'Souza joining the party. A fan page has shared this video on Instagram.

In case you thought the Bachchan dance extravaganza at IIFA 2022 was a one-time affair, think again. Remember when Abhishek Bachchan joined the party? The Dasvi actor delivered a spectacular dance performance at the award show, and towards the end of the act, he decided to groove with his family. In a video posted on IIFA's official Instagram page, Abhishek clad in a stylish white sherwani, swayed to the beats of Tattad Tattad from the movie Ram-Leela. Aishwarya, seated in the front row in the same aforementioned black ensemble, gracefully matched his dance moves. Abhishek then shared a sweet dance with his daughter (seated beside Aishwarya in the white outfit) and capped it off with a flying kiss before making his exit. The Bachchans sure know how to bring the house down with their infectious energy.

The caption of the video read, "The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts."

Take a look at the video below:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan's latest appearance was in Ghoomer, while Aishwarya delivered a remarkable performance in frequent collaborator Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.