IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Impromptu Performance' With Wife Aishwarya Rai And Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek danced with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. (courtesy: iifa)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stole the show with their appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet. The couple walked in looking adorable in matching outfits - Aishwarya was as usual looking stunning in black attire with floral detailing, while her husband Abhishek complemented her in a black tuxedo. However, what was the icing on the cake was their dance. The Dasvi actor gave a dhamakedar dance performance at the award show, and towards the end, he came down to dance with his family- Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the video shared on the official Instagram page of IIFA, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in a white sherwani, dancing to the song Tattad Tattad from the movie Ram-Leela. Aishwarya, who can be seen sitting in the front row, matches the steps with him. Abhishek then dances with his daughter (sitting beside Aishwarya in a white outfit) and then blows a kiss before walking off.

"The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts.," the caption read. Check out the video below:

Here have a look at Abhishek Bachchan's performance:

IIFA 2022 was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event kick-started on Saturday (June 3) and concluded on Sunday (June 4). The award show was organised after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the last day of the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black-long kurta featuring floral detailing with a black plazzo. She kept her makeup simple with kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red lipstick. The outfit was from the shelves of Rohit Bal. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black tuxedo with a bow and completed his look with black framed glass. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked in several movies together, such as Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Umrao Jaan, to name a few. Next, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, while Abhishek has SSS-7.