IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's "Impromptu Performance" With Wife Aishwarya Rai And Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan got off the stage during his performance to dance with his wife Aishwarya And daughter Aaradhya

IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Impromptu Performance' With Wife Aishwarya Rai And Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek danced with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. (courtesy: iifa)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stole the show with their appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet. The couple walked in looking adorable in matching outfits - Aishwarya was as usual looking stunning in black attire with floral detailing, while her husband Abhishek complemented her in a black tuxedo. However, what was the icing on the cake was their dance. The Dasvi actor gave a dhamakedar dance performance at the award show, and towards the end, he came down to dance with his family- Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. 

In the video shared on the official Instagram page of IIFA, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in a white sherwani, dancing to the song Tattad Tattad from the movie Ram-Leela. Aishwarya, who can be seen sitting in the front row, matches the steps with him. Abhishek then dances with his daughter (sitting beside Aishwarya in a white outfit) and then blows a kiss before walking off. 

"The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts.," the caption read. Check out the video below: 

Here have a look at Abhishek Bachchan's performance: 

IIFA 2022 was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event kick-started on Saturday (June 3) and concluded on Sunday (June 4). The award show was organised after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the last day of the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black-long kurta featuring floral detailing with a black plazzo. She kept her makeup simple with kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red lipstick. The outfit was from the shelves of Rohit Bal. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black tuxedo with a bow and completed his look with black framed glass. Check out  the pictures below: 

7cns0lg

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked in several movies together, such as Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Umrao Jaan, to name a few. Next, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, while Abhishek has SSS-7

Also Read

.