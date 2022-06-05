IIFA 2022: Shershaah Wins Big, Vicky Kaushal Is Best Actor And Kriti Sanon Is Best Actress. List Of Winners

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon with their awards. (courtesy: iifa) (courtesy: iifa)

New Delhi: International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022 concluded in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (June 4), with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah winning the Best Picture Award. Vishnu Varadhan was awarded Best Director for the same film. Also, Sandeep Shrivastava bagged the best screenplay award for Shershaah. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their role in Sardar Udham and Mimi, respectively. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was awarded Best Debut Male for his portrayal in Tadap, while Sharvari Wagh won the Best Debut Female for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Here have a look at the complete IIFA 2022 winner list:

Best Picture - Shershaah

Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo

Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap

Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah

Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83

Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo



Best Story (Adapted) - 83

Best Screenplay - Sandeep Shrivastava, Shershaah

Best Dialogues - Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo, Thappad

Meanwhile, on the last day of the two-day event, celebs walked the green carpet in their best outfits. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan added bling, while Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan stole the show with their appearance. IIFA 2022 kick-started on Saturday (June 3).