IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor And Others Add Bling To The Green Carpet

IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on the green carpet.

The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward for the beginning of the IIFA Awards. Ahead of the ceremony, a green carpet was held in Abu Dhabi (where the awards are taking place). Ananya Panday was among the early guests on the green carpet. She showed up in a white outfit. The Student Of The Year 2 star wore a shimmery white saree, designed by Manish Malhotra. Just like Ananya, Sara Ali Khan too opted for a white outfit, a short anarkali and palazzos by Faraz Manan. Shahid Kapoor added a dash of bling to his classic black outfit. His outfit was by Gaurav Gupta.

See the green carpet photos here:

Ananya Panday on the IIFA green carpet.

Sara Ali Khan on the green carpet.

Shahid Kapoor on the green carpet.

Actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar wereDivya opted for a white dress with a long train from the shelves of Michael Cinco. Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari opted for a dual toned outfit. Amruta Khanvilkar's pick for the night was a black gown with a giant white bow on it, designed by Alpana and Neeraj. Actor Fardeen Khan was also pictured on the green carpet on both the days.

Divya Khosla Kumar on the IIFA green carpet.

Sharvari happily posed on the green carpet.

Gauahar Khan was pictured with husband Zaid Darbar

Amruta Khanvilkar on the green carpet

Suniel and Mana Shetty on the green carpet.

Ahan Shetty pictured on the green carpet.

Fardeen Khan pictured arriving on the green carpet.

IIFA Rocks was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on Friday, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night today.

Meanwhile, actor Kartik Aaryan was also on the list of attendees this year. However he did not travel to to Abu Dhabi for the awards after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. "Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya" ( all was going fine so covid couldn't stop itself)," wrote Kartik Aaryan wrote in an Instagram post.