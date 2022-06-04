Kartik Aaryan Tests Covid-Positive For The Second Time

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Actor Kartik Aaryan has contracted COVID-19. The actor shared the health update on his Instagram profile on Saturday. The actor, who is currently in Mumbai, won't be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards that he was supposed to attend. "Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya" ( all was going fine so covid couldn't stop itself)," wrote Kartik Aaryan. This is the second time that Kartik Aaryan has contracted the virus. He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March last year. The actor shared his post on his Instagram story as well and wrote "COVID positive" along with a folded hand emoji.

This is what Kartik Aaryan posted on Instagram:

Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F.