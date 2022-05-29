Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: This Is The Reason Behind Kartik Aaryan's Smile

Kartik Aaryan shared a happy post. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is a Bollywood heartthrob and there are no two ways about it. The actor's flair, on screen as well as off it, is commendable. And, on Sunday, he treated us to an adorable post on Instagram. Kartik shared a photo where he is seen smiling for the camera. So, what's the reason for the smile? Well, his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. Does he need any more reason to be happy? His caption read, “100 crore wali smile (the Rs 100-crore smile),” and included the hashtag “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Socho do sau wali kaisi hogi (Imagine, what'll happen when it crosses the Rs 200-crore mark).”

On day 9 of its theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made Rs 11.35 crore, and thereby entered the Rs 100-crore club. So far, it has amassed Rs 109.92 crore.

For his film promotions, Kartik Aaryan recently visited Kolkata. There, he posed at the iconic Howrah Bridge. He stepped on top of one of Kolkata's famous yellow taxis and entertained his fans. He captioned the image, “Oh Kolkata, amije tomar (Oh Kolkata, I'm yours)”, and added, “Iconic yellow taxi and iconic Howrah Bridge.”

Kartik Aaryan's social media posts and captions are always so relatable. Another photo from his Kolkata trip included him posing in a purple kurta. For the caption, he chose to compare himself with Kolkata's favourite sweet — rosogolla. He wrote, “Kolkata. Main ya rosogolla (me or rosogolla)?”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. It released on May 20 and collected Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day. Before its release, while promoting the film in Ahmedabad, Kiara and Kartik indulged in some delectable delicacies. Kiara shared a Boomerang on her Instagram Stories of Kartik and herself and captioned it, “Can you guess where we are?”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa