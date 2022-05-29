Sponsored: Bhushan Kumar And Kartik Aaryan Hit Hattrick As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Crosses Rs 100-Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan with Bhushan Kumar

Right from their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan together zoom past the 100 crore mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unarguably the family entertainer of the year. Stepping into week 2, this horror comedy enters the prestigious 100-Crore Club as it amassed ₹ 11.35 crore. on day 9. Becoming the second film of producer and actor - Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan to not only win massive admiration from the audiences across the globe but also ruling the box office with Net collection of 109.92 crore!

Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, audiences enjoyed and showered much love over Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety whose lifetime collection was ₹ 108 crores! Working on megahits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety - this producer and actor duo will continue to entertain the masses as the two powerhouses have joined hands for another most anticipated movie Shehzaada which is slated to release end of this year.