Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan Take A Break To Relish This As They Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In Ahmedabad

Kartik and Kiara enjoying dessert. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo is currently in Ahmedabad promoting their movie, which is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. However, recently they took a break to gorge on what looks like Aamras. Kiara shared a boomerang video on her Instaagram stories, featuring her with Kartik. In the video, they can be seen sitting in a restaurant enjoying delicious delicacies. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Can you guess where we are".

In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen in a white sweatshirt. He completed his look with trendy sunglasses. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is looking beautiful in a green ethnic outfit paired with statement earrings.

Here have a look:

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan dropped a clipping of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and captioned it as "20th May ko Pawrii ho rahi hai 8 days to go !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

Here a have a look:

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle with her fur buddy, and we are in awe of it. In the post, she is lovingly looking at Ram Charan's pet dog. She captioned the post as "One for the books! Best breakfast date ever was pawsomee."

On the work front, Kiara and Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which release in 2007. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.



Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also has several films in her kitty- Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Kartik Aryan, on the other hand, has Freddy and Shehzada.