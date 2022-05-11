Internet Sensation Kili Paul Dances To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song. Kartik Aaryan's Reaction

Kili Paul in a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has already caught everyone's attention and the movie's recently released songs have only added to the excitement around the film. Recently, the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hare Krishna Hare Ram, was released and in no time became a rage on social media. Such is the song's popularity that internet sensation Kili Paul, who amassed followers on social media by dancing to Bollywood songs, has also grooved to the number. And, the film's hero Kartik Aaryan lost no time in sharing Kili Paul's video on Instagram and also expressed his joy at the song being loved in East Africa.

For the unversed, Kili Paul is a Tanzanian content creator, who is known for lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi movie songs along with his sister Neema on social media.

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, Kartik Aaryan said, “Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai (It is not Rooh Baba but Kili Baba). Zig Zag step reaches East Africa. Kili Paul killing it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.” The video was originally shared by Kili Paul on Instagram.

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan also shared a video documenting his travel to four cities – Chandigarh, Lucknow, Delhi and Gurugram – in just 36 hours to launch the Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track. In the video, the actor interacts with fans, and stops to take selfies and dance with them. He is also seen teasing a fan by running away with the phone after taking a selfie, hugging another fan who burst into tears of joy after seeing him and even stopping for chai at a roadside joint.

Sharing the clip, Kartik Aaryan said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track. 4 city launch. #Promotions. Hectic but super fun. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 20th May.”

In another photo shared amid the promotional spree, Kartik Aaryan is seen driving his car. In the caption, the star quoted a line from the title track and said, “Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Your eyes are a maze).”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second instalment of the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The title track of the sequel is a recreation of the original film's title track as well. The 2007 film was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, along with Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. The Anees Bazmee directorial will hit the theatres on May 20.