Triptii Dimri's Rumoured Boyfriend Reacts To Troll Comment On Kartik Aaryan's Look In Anurag Basu's Film

Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant has grabbed headlines as he reacted to a troll post featuring Kartik Aaryan's beard look in Anurag Basu's untitled film.

An Instagram page titled Viral Trollz shared a collage post featuring Kartik Aaryan's rugged beard looks from Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

The caption on the picture read, "Bhai pura time bhikhari look mai hype banata reh gaya (He's creating hype with his beggar look)."

Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant reacted to the post and dropped a series of grinning face emojis.

Reddit shared a screenshot of Sam Merchant's comment.

For the unversed, Triptii Dimri was rumoured to be a part of Kartik-Anurag's film. Later, she got replaced by Sreeleela.

Reddit reacted to the post in no time.

A user wrote, "Is this because Tripti got replaced from this movie? As someone mentioned, it is Tripti's boyfriend who commented."

Another user wrote, "Bare minimum when your girlfriend has been rumoured to be miffed and mishandled by him."

"This meme is actually funny," commented another one.

Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan have worked together in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Films

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. This film is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is reportedly a romantic comedy.

Kartik will also be seen in a fantasy comedy Nagzilla directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Nagzilla will release in theatres on August 14, 2026.