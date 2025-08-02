FWICE Warns Kartik Aaryan Over Participation In Azadi Utsav Organised By Pakistani-Owned Restaurant

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a strong letter to Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, urging him to withdraw from an upcoming Independence Day event in Houston, USA, citing national interest and violation of existing directives against collaborations with Pakistani entities.

The event in question, Azadi Utsav – The Indian Independence Day is scheduled to be held on August 15, 2025, and features Kartik Aaryan as its lead guest. FWICE's objection stems from the fact that the celebration is being organised by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, a Pakistani-owned establishment helmed by Mr. Shaukat Maredia. The restaurant is also involved in a parallel event promoting Jashn-e-Azadi, a celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day, featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

In a formal letter to Kartik Aaryan dated August 2, 2025, FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey writes:

“Your association with an event hosted by a Pakistani-owned entity, even if unintentional, is in direct conflict with these directives and has understandably hurt national sentiment.”

The letter goes on to say:

“While such events are a source of pride and cultural expression for Indians abroad, we regret to inform you that this specific program… not only creates a conflict of interest but also violates the ongoing national sentiment and directives.”

FWICE, which represents 36 crafts of the Indian film and television industry, reminded Kartik that both the federation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have long-standing directives in place calling for a complete boycott of Pakistani artists and entities in light of national security concerns.

This includes recent terror attacks attributed to Pakistan-based elements, including the brutal attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of Indian civilians and tourists.

The letter adds:

“You, as a public figure and a proud representative of India's film fraternity, are expected to uphold these collective decisions which are rooted in national interest.”

FWICE also left room for the possibility that the actor may not have been fully informed about the organisers' background:

“We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organizers' background or affiliations. If so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation.”

However, it warned that if Kartik was aware, it would be “a matter of even greater concern” and demanded clarification.

The entertainment industry in India has, since 2016, largely maintained an unofficial ban on working with Pakistani artists and technicians, following the Uri attack. This was reinforced after the Pulwama attack in 2019. While the government has not passed a blanket legal ban, there is an unofficial industry consensus led by bodies like FWICE and the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) that prohibits collaboration with Pakistani talent.

With this latest letter, FWICE has once again made it clear that public figures and performers have a responsibility to uphold national sentiment and solidarity.

There has been no official response yet from Kartik Aaryan or his team.