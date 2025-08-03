After Film Body's Warning, Kartik Aaryan Says He's "Not Associated" With Event Organised By Pakistani Restaurant

After the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) warned Kartik Aaryan against participating in a US-based Independence Day event allegedly organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant, the actor's team issued a statement denying his involvement.

What's Happening

"Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organisers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image," read an official statement from the actor's team.

In a media release, FWICE claimed that Kartik was scheduled to attend "Azadi Utsav - The Indian Independence Day", an event set to take place in Houston on August 15.

According to the organisation, the event is being hosted by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, which is owned by Pakistani-origin businessman Shaukat Maredia.

Background

FWICE cited its earlier directive, issued in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, urging members of the Indian film industry to avoid any professional ties with Pakistani artists, technicians or organisers.

"We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organisers background or affiliations. If so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation from this event. However, if you were aware, it becomes a matter of even greater concern, and we expect a clarification and immediate distancing from such associations," FWICE said.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama and Karan Johar's home production Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

