Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani And The Return Of Manjulika

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: A still from the trailer. (courtesy YouTube)

Welcome to the spook fest called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - a maze, the pathway to which is anything but easy. The trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulia is back after 15 years that and she is scarier than even. A party montage and Hare Krishna Hare Ram track later, we meet Kartik Aaryan, who claims that he can see dead people. Love blossoms between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and thus begins the (mis) adventures of Kartik, Tabu and Kiara, who are trapped in a haunted haveli. Kartik Aaryan's quest to find Manjulia begins with more than a little help from Rajpal Yadav and his epic one-liners (he would rather be in the Bigg Boss house). In a segment of the trailer, Kiara Advani, hauntingly dancing around Kartik Aaryan says that she is Manjulika.

Check out the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here:

From what he had learnt from the previous posters of the film, Tabu is stuck between "devil and angel" zone. Her poster came with the warning "Looks can be deceptive." Kiara Advani's look was announced with this caption: "Don't be fooled, she's not so sweet." So is Kartik Aaryan in love with devil or is there a catch? Seems like we will have to wait for the real deal to find out.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. She was critically acclaimed for her portrayal as Manjulika/ Avni. The film also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is slated to hit the screens in May 20.