Akshay Kumar On Why He Was Not Part Of <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</i> 2 And 3: "<i>Mujhey Nikaal Diya Tha</i>"

Akshay Kumar, who featured in Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, recently revealed why he was not a part of the sequels of the hit franchise. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, a fan candidly shared he didn't watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 as Akshay Kumar was MIA from the films.

Responding to his reaction, Akshay Kumar said, "Beta, mujhey nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That's it."

Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3. Both the films were major hits at the box office, raking in huge numbers. However, the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological horror drama, while the sequels changed its genres to horror comedies.

Earlier, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan had addressed replacing Akshay Kumar in the franchise. He had said, "I have always been a huge fan of Akshay. I don't see myself on the same level as him. I've watched him since I was a child, so it feels a bit strange to be compared to him."

Meanwhile, during his interaction with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar shared an update on Hera Pheri 3 and revealed when the shoot would start.

"Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don't know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year," said Akshay Kumar.

"When we started Hera Pheri, we didn't know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn't understand. Yes, it was funny, but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam to become a cult," Akshay Kumar added.

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Bhoot Bangla, a film which marked Akshay's reunion with Priyadarshan after 14 years.