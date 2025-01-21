Saif Ali Khan Attack: Akshay Kumar On <i>Main Khiladi Tu Anari</i> Co-Star's "Bravery"

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra home in the early hours of January 16. The incident sent shockwaves among people across the nation. Days after the brutal attack, Saif Ali Khan's Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Akshay Kumar talked about it during a promotional event of his upcoming film Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar praised Saif Ali Khan's bravery and expressed relief as he's recovering. "It's very nice that he is safe. It's very good, we are happy. The whole industry is very happy that he is safe. And, it was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him for that," Akshay Kumar said at a press conference in Delhi.

On a lighter note, the actor jokingly added that if they do a film together again, it should be titled Do Khiladi. "Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Do Khiladi (I would say that I did a film with him earlier called Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Now, if we do a film together, then it will be a called Do Khiladi)," he said.

The hospital, in a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the spine with a knife, and that they have repaired the leaking spinal fluid. Khan has two deep wounds on his hands and neck, which were repaired by plastic surgery.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested of stabbing Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his house. He confessed his crime, saying "haan, maine hi kiya hai (yes, I did it)", according to sources.

According to police sources, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested from near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali in Thane, about 35 kilometres from Mr Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area. The breakthrough came after over 70 hours of an intense manhunt that was launched following the attack during an attempted burglary bid in the early hours of Thursday.

After being caught, when a senior officer asked Shehzad if he was the one who had attacked Mr Khan, the accused said "haan, maine hi kiya hai", a source said.

The police traced Shehzad to a labour camp in a forested area based on the information provided by a labour contractor.

A Mumbai court granted the city police five-day custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad.