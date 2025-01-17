Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Saif Ali Khan Being Stabbed At His Home: "Shocked"

Shahid Kapoor, who attended a press event for the trailer launch of his upcoming film Deva, was asked to share his thoughts on Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his home.

Responding to the question, Shahid Kapoor said, "This is a sad incident. We are all very worried. We hope that Saif's health improves soon. We were all very shocked by this incident."

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder, who barged into his Mumbai home in the early hours of January 16. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He's out of danger now.

The hospital, in a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the spine with a knife, and that they have repaired the leaking spinal fluid. Khan has two deep wounds on his hands and neck, which were repaired by plastic surgery.

The hospital also said that the actor is completely stable now, recovering well, and out of danger.

Mumbai Crime Branch and local police have started the investigation. The Mumbai Crime Branch have zeroed in on a suspect behind the attack, learnt NDTV.

Shocking details about the attempted burglary have emerged. According to police sources, the intruder had scaled the wall of an adjacent compound to enter the premises. Officials said the intruder was familiar with the layout of the building and took the stairs on the rear side the building to reach the floor where the actor lives. He then entered Mr Khan's home through the fire escape, said cops.

He was first spotted in the actor's younger son Jeh's room. Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip said she first spotted the intruder around 2 am and confronted him.

"I saw the bathroom door ajar and the light on and assumed it was Kareena Kapoor. Soon I sensed something was wrong and when I went to check, I saw a man come out of the bathroom and enter Taimur and Jeh's room," she said.

The 56-year-old nanny said when she confronted the man, he demanded Rs 1 crore. She was injured as she tried to fight him off while another house help Junu - who was in the same room - rushed to Mr Khan's room and woke him up.

Saif Ali Khan then confronted the intruder and was stabbed six times. Another house help, Geeta, helped Mr Khan overpower the intruder and locked him inside a room.

According to police sources, he was captured on CCTV cameras on the sixth floor while fleeing. However, there was no sign of him after that - he was not seen on CCTVs in the lobby area. The cops suspect he used the fire shaft to reach the ground floor and exited through the back door, sources said.

One suspect in this attack has been detained by Mumbai Police.