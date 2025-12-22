Gulshan Devaiah To NDTV On Ranveer Singh's <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry Row: "We All Make Mistakes"

Gulshan Devaiah played the role of King Kulashekhara in Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, marking his debut in the Kannada film industry. The actor received widespread praise for his performance. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gulshan opened up about his experience working with Rishab Shetty, a memorable moment from the shoot, and also shared his thoughts on Ranveer Singh's Daiva scene controversy.

Gulshan Devaiah On Working With Rishab Shetty

Speaking about working with Rishab Shetty, Gulshan told us, "Working with Rishab Shetty was superb. His ability to handle stress is amazing. It's his greatest strength, and I admire it. We had a wonderful equation, and there is a mutual admiration for each other. I am so happy he is in the position that he is in. He is incredibly ambitious and hardworking, and he has the willingness to deal with pressure."

When asked about a memory from the shoot that he would always cherish, Gulshan recalled learning to ride a horse for the film. He said, "Riding Azad is something I will always remember. He is a very experienced Mumbai horse."

He further added, "I was a little nervous. I just learned it for the film, but I managed to pull it off. I think I did a good job. I would even reset the horse myself. I am really proud of that. It is a small thing, but for somebody who didn't know how to ride a horse and then learned it in five days and managed everything - I pat my back for that."

Gulshan also weighed in on the controversy involving Ranveer Singh, who faced backlash for mimicking the Daiva scene from Kantara during a public event. While the actor had praised the film and Rishab Shetty's performance, his attempt to recreate the scene sparked criticism from those who felt it disrespected Tulu traditions.

Sharing his perspective, Gulshan said, "My personal views are not popular views. I really don't get affected by such things so much. But if somebody feels disrespected or something, I understand. Ranveer apologised as well. Let's take it with that. I don't know what his intent was - only he knows. We all make mistakes when we get excited, and that scene in the film was so integral and really affected us. It was very 'romanchak.'"

He further added, "I think it is part of certain people's identity - those who belong to the Tulu community and live in that land. It's part of their identity. They feel it is disrespectful to their culture, and that's fine. From their perspective, it is correct. These things don't affect me that much. But at the same time, since he apologised, we should just accept it and move on."

After the incident, Ranveer issued an apology and wrote a note on social media. He started his post with, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

He added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Talking about Gulshan Devaiah, he has a couple of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the R. Madhavan-starrer Legacy. He also has Maa Inti Bangaram with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline.



