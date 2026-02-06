OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>O'Romeo</i>, <i>Kohrra</i> Season 2, <i>The Raja Saab</i> And More

The second week of February is packed with entertainment. From O'Romeo hitting the big screen to Kohrra Season 2 streaming on Netflix, the week brings a vibrant mix of Valentine's vibes, comedy and more. With everything from emotional dramas and comedy sequels to gripping political family narratives, this lineup is set to keep you hooked. Here is a look at the releases you definitely should not miss.

O'Romeo (February 13) – Theatres

Get ready to witness Shahid Kapoor as Ustara. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal in important roles.﻿

Vadh 2 (February 6) – Theatres

The Hindi crime thriller continues the thematic legacy of the 2022 film Vadh. Helmed once again by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the sequel brings Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra back in pivotal roles. With a gripping storyline and powerful performances at its core, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 6.

The Raja Saab (February 6) – JioHotstar

Prabhas' fantasy-horror comedy is set for its OTT debut following its theatrical release on January 9. Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab tells the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather. He eventually finds himself in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (February 6) – JioHotstar

Kapil Sharma returned with his unfiltered comedy in the sequel to the 2015 film. Released in theatres in December last year, the comedy-drama stars the comedian alongside Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan. Now, the project is set to release on JioHotstar on February 6.

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz (February 6) – ZEE5

Suvinder Vicky, Mihir Ahuja and Mahi Jain will be seen in Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz. The series tells the story of Ghuppi, a stammering teenager from a tight-knit Punjabi household who secretly chases his dream of becoming a footballer. Tensions arise when the boy, forced by his revered Ragi singer father to uphold the family tradition, confronts him.

Salvador (February 6) – Netflix

The Spanish drama series, created by Aitor Gabilondo, stars Luis Tosar as an ambulance driver who infiltrates a violent neo-Nazi group to save his radicalised daughter, Milena. The eight-episode show explores themes of extremism and family conflict set in Madrid.

Queen of Chess (February 6) – Netflix

Director Rory Kennedy's documentary features Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár as she battles scepticism and sexism while breaking gender barriers to become the greatest female player in the game's history. As she challenges champion Garry Kasparov and navigates a controlling upbringing over 15 years, the documentary captures her extraordinary journey.

Parasakthi (February 7) – ZEE5

The period political action drama, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in lead roles, explores the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu (formerly Madras State). Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is a thought-provoking film that captures a crucial socio-political movement from the past.

Kohrra Season 2 (February 11) – Netflix

Barun Sobti and Mona Singh return for another complex murder mystery in the sequel to the Punjabi crime thriller police procedural series created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. The series also stars Survinder Vicky, Harleen Sethi, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley and Manish Chaudhary in key roles.

Love Is Blind Season 10 (February 11) – Netflix

Just ahead of Valentine's week, this is the perfect time to tune into the tenth season of the dating reality show. For the first time, the series focuses on an entire state rather than a single city. It features 32 singles, aged between 28 and 38, from across Ohio. Real-life couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.