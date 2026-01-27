<i>Aashiqon Ki Colony</i>: Shahid Kapoor And Disha Patani's Sizzling Chemistry Lights Up <i>O'Romeo's</i> New Song

The makers of O'Romeo have dropped a brand-new song titled Aashiqon Ki Colony, and it is already catching attention for all the right reasons. The track features Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani together for the first time, and their fresh pairing brings a lively, fun vibe to the screen.

Designed as a full-on dance number, Aashiqon Ki Colony is packed with colour, movement and a celebratory mood. Set against a festive backdrop, the song leans into energy rather than drama.

Shahid Kapoor is seen in a rugged new look and, true to form, his dancing stands out. There's even a smooth, Michael Jackson-inspired move that adds a cool surprise. Disha Patani, on the other hand, looks confident and relaxed, dancing with ease and fluidity that makes the performance feel effortless.

The song also brings together a much-loved creative team. It is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali. The music is presented by T-Series.

Shahid Kapoor shared Aashiqon Ki Colony on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Ishq ka itr mehenga tha… par le liya. Aashiqon ki colony mein… ghar le liya. #AashiqonKiColony out now!”

Aashiqon Ki Colony is the second song from O'Romeo. The film's first track, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, was a romantic number that featured Shahid Kapoor alongside the film's female lead, Triptii Dimri.

About a week ago, the makers of O'Romeo unveiled its trailer. Set in the gritty streets of Mumbai, it introduced Shahid Kapoor as a feared gangster. Triptii Dimri stepped into his world as a woman seeking protection, but things took a turn when love began to blur the lines and shift the balance of power between them.

O'Romeo also stars Farida Jalal and Avinash Tiwary in important roles. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project is set to hit theatres on February 13. The film will face competition at the box office from Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main.