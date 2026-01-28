Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut Pay Tribute

In a tragic incident, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday morning when an aircraft carrying him from Mumbai to Baramati crashed during landing.

Several film celebrities took to social media to express shock over the Maharashtra leader's sudden death.

Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti."

Sanjay Dutt expressed remorse as he wrote in his Instagram stories, "Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact. My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti (sic)."

Instagram/Sanjay Dutt

Kangana Ranaut, while talking to the media outside Parliament, said, "Oh my god. That's horrible. I am so sorry. There are not enough words to say."

Shilpa Shetty too, took to her Instagram stories, "Heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family. Rest in power, Ajith dada. Last a dynamic daring leader. Om Shanti."

Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti!"

Actor-politician Smriti Irani's post read, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Shri Ajit Pawar Ji in the tragic aircraft crash. His service to the people and years of political stewardship will be remembered with respect. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha added, "Deeply shocked and grief-stricken by the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM @AjitPawarSpeaks in a plane crash. He was an iconic leader of Maharashtra—most admired, loved, and talked about—a son of the soil and pride of Baramati. He has left behind a huge void in politics, especially regarding his contributions and unwavering dedication towards Maharashtra and India. Prayers of strength and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters in their hour of grief. Shanti."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra's most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state."

The actor added, "His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar spoke to NDTV and said, "Bohot hi shocking. Bohot hi dukh laga jab pata chala Ajit ji hamare beech nahi rahe. Mere khayal se unka contribution unka yogdan Maharashtra mein bohot hi bada tha. (It is extremely shocking. I felt very sad when I heard that Ajit ji is no longer with us. His contribution to Maharashtra was very significant.)"

He added, "Kahin bar mulakat hui unse. Byakti ka taur pe bohot hi achchhe bohot hi warm personality. Poori Maharashtra ke liye bohot hi shocking news rahi hai ki Ajit dada hamare beech mein nahi rahe. (I met him a few times. As a person, he was extremely good - very warm and genuine. For the entire state of Maharashtra, it is deeply shocking news that Ajit Dada is no longer among us.)"

Telugu star and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks, and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks, in a devastating plane crash today.

"His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect."

"I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief."

About The Plane Crash

Four others on board, including the pilot, a crew member, and two members of Ajit Pawar's security team, were also killed. The aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and went down near Baramati airport about 30 minutes later while attempting a second landing. It had been scheduled to touch down at 8.50 am.