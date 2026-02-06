Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence On Son Ahan Shetty's 'High Entourage Costs' Rumours: "This Gossip Was Circulated As Per The Producer's Convenience"

Ahan Shetty is currently enjoying his comeback with Border 2. The war drama has brought him back into the spotlight after a long gap. In the Anurag Singh directorial, Ahan plays the role of Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat. The film is the sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border, and also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

With Border 2 finding favour with audiences, attention has once again turned to Ahan Shetty's journey in the film industry. The actor made his debut with Tadap in 2021 but was then missing from screens, leading to several rumours about why he did not sign more films. One of the most talked-about claims was that he was dropped from Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki due to alleged entourage costs.

Ahan's father, Suniel Shetty, has now spoken on this matter. In an interview with Lehren Retro, the veteran actor addressed rumours around Sanki and dismissed them outright. He said the claims about Ahan's entourage were untrue and unfair. “Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. These are all rumours. This gossip was circulated as per the producer's convenience,” the star said.

Suniel Shetty also made it clear that he would step in if false narratives were being pushed. “If the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will see. There the father steps in and will step in, very very clearly. Don't spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it's not fair on Ahan,” he added.

Talking about their approach on sets, Suniel Shetty shared that both he and Ahan Shetty are careful about expenses. “These are all rumours. And unfortunately, this is the condition of films now. Ahan is very very careful with his entourage. And if it's his entourage, he will pay for it. He is aware of that.”

Using his own example, Suniel Shetty revealed the rules he follows with his team. “When Suniel Shetty takes his food and water from home... my staff has been told that if you are eating the unit's food then it's fine, but if you want to order from outside, put the bill under my name and not the producer.” He added firmly, “My staff can't dare to do otherwise, so Ahan's staff would definitely not do it.”

Putting an end to all speculation, the actor said his son is still in the early phase of his career. “Ahan has just arrived, this is his time to settle into the industry, so there are no tantrums. Ho hi nahi sakta (it's not possible).”

For the unversed, Sanki was a high-budget action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and was set to feature Ahan Shetty opposite Pooja Hegde. The project, planned for a 2025 release, was later put on hold, reportedly due to rising production costs and market challenges.