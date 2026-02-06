Weekend Binge: Amid <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Row, A Look At Films That Faced Controversy Over Their Titles

Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy ever since its teaser was released earlier this week. The film's title, which roughly translates to "corrupt Pandit", has been criticised for promoting casteism and perpetuating negative stereotypes against the Brahmin community.

An FIR has also been lodged at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the director of Ghooskhor Pandat and his team "under charges of attempting to disrupt social harmony". Social media users have called for a boycott of the film, while others have demanded a change in the title.

The Ghooskhor Pandat controversy is not an isolated incident. Several Bollywood films have previously faced backlash and legal hurdles over their titles. Here is a roundup of films that sparked outrage, particularly over their names:

Padmaavat - Prime Video

The 2018 film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, faced intense controversy after Rajput groups alleged that it distorted history and dishonoured Queen Padmini. The title was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat to emphasise that the film was based on a 16th-century fictional poem rather than historical fact.

Udta Punjab - Netflix

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded 89 cuts, including the removal of the word "Punjab" from the title of Udta Punjab, alleging that the film defamed the state. The Bombay High Court, however, overruled the CBFC and allowed the film's release with just one cut.

Judgementall Hai Kya - ZEE5

The 2019 film Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, was originally titled Mental Hai Kya. However, the original title was criticised for being insensitive towards people dealing with mental health issues. Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) also wrote to the CBFC seeking a title change, following which the makers renamed the film.

Laxmii - JioHotstar

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, originally titled Laxmmi Bomb, faced backlash from several Hindu groups. They argued that combining the name of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi with the word "Bomb" was derogatory and offensive. A legal notice was also reportedly sent by the Karni Sena demanding a title change. After discussions with the CBFC, the makers decided to rename the film Laxmii.

Billu - Netflix

Originally titled Billu Barber, the film's name was changed to Billu shortly before its release following protests from hairstylists and salon associations. They argued that "barber" was not just an occupation but also represented a specific community or caste, and that its usage in the title was disrespectful. To avoid further controversy and hurting sentiments, the makers decided to remove the word "Barber" from the title.



