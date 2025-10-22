Mira Rajput On Marrying Shahid Kapoor When She Was 21: 'Wasn't Pushed Into Fame, But Didn't Realise It Fully'

When you marry one of Bollywood's most popular stars, attention naturally follows. But for Mira Kapoor, fame was never something she chased; it was something that came with her new life after marrying actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. A decade later, she still remembers those early days when she was learning to adjust, not just to the spotlight, but to an entirely new phase of life.

Talking to Brut India, Mira Kapoor opened up about how she handled the sudden attention that came her way. She said that moving cities and finding her rhythm in a new environment mattered far more to her than what the media was writing at the time.

“I was not pushed into this situation. Absolutely not. I know exactly what I was doing. I didn't realise what the perception of me was till like a year or two into it. So, I think I was a bit oblivious to what was going on and how things were panning out. Now, of course, I am a lot more aware,” shared Mira Kapoor, who was only 21 when she married Shahid Kapoor.

While she remained calm through most of it, the wellness entrepreneur admitted that some incidents had an imapct on her in the beginning of her marriage. “My friends at that time were not married. They called me up, and they are like, there are a bunch of reporters at the college gate. There was a time when there were a lot of these articles that came up, and I was wondering how people come to know these things. I actually asked Shahid, how do people get to know these things…they just make stuff up,” she recalled.

Mira Kapoor, now 31, also found it strange to read random details about herself that were not true. “It's not like I am interacting with people or the media on a daily basis…that I have to be so hyper. Sometimes, I read stuff about how I was in college and all this stuff…and I am like, where are you getting this stuff from…but may be, now, I am a little more seasoned to let it be,” she said.

For Mira Kapoor, who was at the time based out of Delhi, the biggest challenge was not fame, it was change. “At that time, I think moving cities (to Mumbai) was the main thing for me, making new friends. Also, my friends at that time were not married. So, finding that connection where we are in life, finding a new rhythm was more (necessary)… Why does someone care so much to make something up about somebody they don't know?”

Despite everything, Mira Kapoor shared that her secret to staying grounded is simple — staying true to herself. “I don't think I ever stopped being myself. I still am myself. That's what kept me sane and normal because it's one part of someone's life,” she said.

Mira Kapoor got married to Shahid Kapoor (44) on July 7, 2015. The couple are parents to daughter Misha (nine) and son Zain (seven).

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals How Marriage At 21 Made Her Feel: "Watched Friends Chase Their Dreams"