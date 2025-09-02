Why Shahid Kapoor Swears by This Unusual Gym Essential That Helps Strengthen His Grip

Shahid Kapoor, who has recently wrapped his next project with Vishal Bhardwaj, is always on top of his fitness game. Serving as an inspiration for his fans, the Jab We Met actor knows how to stay fit and healthy in his 40s.

While the 44-year-old maintains his physique with weight training, cardio, functional training, yoga, and bodyweight exercises, there is one thing that he carries in his bag that some people find intriguing.

During an interview with Esquire Magazine, Shahid Kapoor shared that the most unexpected thing in his gym bag is "I like to put dry chalk on my hands. I don't know if it will surprise people, but I don't know if people know about it."

Dry chalking, which is basically magnesium carbonate-based powder, is the act of applying a chalk powder to the hands for better grip.

NDTV reached out to fitness trainer Meenal Thakur to understand the benefits of using dry chalk in the gym. She says, "Whenever you're doing strength training or heavy lifting, there are two key aspects - your endurance and your grip strength.

"Grip plays a huge role because you're holding the weights with your hands. Workouts like deadlifts, pull-ups, and heavy barbell exercises require a strong grip, and that's where chalk helps," she added.

According to her, chalk reduces sweat-induced slippage when you are weightlifting, ensuring the grip doesn't weaken mid-lift. “It basically gives you a dry, secure hold, which is essential when you're going beyond 60–80 kilos."

While effective, dry chalk isn't always gym-friendly. “It can get messy and dusty, especially since most gym floors are black or grey. Some gyms don't allow it for aesthetic reasons or because the dust can irritate others,” Thakur notes. In such cases, athletes often switch to liquid chalk, which creates less mess, or gloves that provide similar grip support.

The choice, however, comes down to personal preference. “Some people love chalk because it's simple and cheap. Others, especially women, prefer gloves to avoid rough palms or flaky skin. Both options work - it's about what makes you comfortable,” says Thakur.

She also points out that dry chalk has no serious side effects apart from minor dryness in the hands. While it is considered safe, you must be mindful of your surroundings - if someone has allergies or the gym doesn't allow it, it is better to switch to alternatives.