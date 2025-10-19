Entrepreneur Lost 40 Kg In 3 Months With Zero Sugar, No Carbs, Calorie-Deficit Diet

Imagine being in your early twenties, weighing over 200 kg, struggling to fit into your own life while your professional success is booming. That was Jas Mathur, a young entrepreneur, who had already sold his first online business at 16 and saved his first $1 million by the age of 21. Despite his professional achievements, his personal health was in a tough spot. At 22, with a 68-inch waist, life felt limiting in ways money could not fix.

In an interview with HT Health Shots, Los Angeles-based Jas recalls, "What really triggered it was when Facebook launched. I was living in Vancouver at the time and wanted to reconnect with my high school friends back in Montreal. One of them was a girl I didn't want to see me in the condition I was in. Around the same time, I bought a Porsche 911 Turbo and realized I couldn't even fit into the driver's seat. That was the moment I decided I had to change my life."

Hitting Rock Bottom

At Jas Mathur's heaviest, everyday activities were difficult. Walking short distances, traveling comfortably, or even finding clothes that fit were all challenges. "I couldn't enjoy many of the things I loved, and the limitations showed up everywhere: social situations, business meetings, and even just sitting on an airplane.

"Beyond the physical challenges, the mental battle was even tougher, as I was constantly reminded of my size in subtle yet impactful ways, which take a real toll on your confidence," Jas explained.

Looking in the mirror one day, he saw a version of himself he barely recognised. "My eyes were tired, my body felt heavy, and my spirit was weighed down. I had built thriving businesses, yet my health and body didn't reflect the same discipline, passion, and determination that had fueled my professional success. I knew I couldn't keep living with that disconnect.

"If I had the power to transform my business, then I had the power and the responsibility to transform myself. That realization became the spark that ignited everything that followed," he added.

Starting The Weight Loss Journey

Jas Mathur began his weight loss transformation with small steps, focusing on diet and cardio. "On the first day, I couldn't even last a minute on the treadmill. But I remained committed," he said. The entrepreneur's determination paid off quickly. In the first three months, Jas lost over 40 kg.

For two months, he followed a strict sub-1,000-calorie diet of boiled chicken, steamed vegetables with zero sugar, and almost no carbs. For the final two weeks of this initial phase, he even drank only distilled water. "It was extreme, but it was the start of my transformation physically, mentally, and professionally," he recalls.

Jas Mathur also worked closely with trainers and wellness experts, which eventually led him into the world of nutrition and exercise science. This passion inspired him to start his supplements brand, Limitless X, helping others take charge of their health.

Shifting Eating Habits

One major change in Jas's lifestyle was how he approached food. "While I didn't completely cut out sugar or processed foods, I significantly limited them and embraced the philosophy of moderation.

"I prioritized whole, nutrient-dense foods such as lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs, while practicing portion control and learning what my body needed for optimal fuel, energy, and recovery," he shared.

He learned to eat for performance, not comfort – a mindset shift that helped him stay disciplined and focused on long-term results.

Gradual Fitness Transformation

Jas Mathur did not jump straight into high-intensity workouts. He started with simple exercises: walking, light weights, and basic cardio. "Just getting my body moving again was the first step," he said. Over time, his strength and endurance grew, and he adopted a more athletic routine.

"Now, I train like an athlete, incorporating strength training, high-intensity interval training, boxing, mobility work, and structured recovery protocols such as stretching, ice baths, and active rest days," he explained.

Mental Transformation Was Key

For Jas Mathur, the journey was not only about shedding kilos. "Discipline is everything. Physical transformation is just a mirror of mental transformation. I learned resilience, patience, and the ability to keep going when the results weren't instant. It taught me that nothing worth having, and no lasting results, come overnight," he said.

The entrepreneur emphasised the importance of mental health alongside fitness. "I realized my brain is the most powerful muscle in my body, and that looking good or being in shape means nothing if you're not mentally healthy."

Lessons From His Journey

Jas Mathur's story is a reminder that transformation requires commitment, patience, and consistency. From weighing over 200 kg to losing 114 kg over the years, he proved that professional success and personal health can go hand in hand if approached with discipline. His journey also showed that mental resilience is just as important as physical fitness.

"One day, I looked in the mirror and knew I had to take control. That decision changed everything - not just my body, but my life, my confidence, and my future," Jas concluded.