How This 40-Year-Old Mom Lost Over 68 Kg By Making Simple Lifestyle Changes

Losing weight can feel like one of the hardest things to do, especially when life gets busy. Many of us focus on chasing success but forget that our body and mind need equal attention. The good news? Weight loss does not always mean strict diets or gruelling workouts. It's often about making small, consistent changes that fit into your everyday life.

One woman who is inspiring people online with her approach is Kimberly Powell, a social media influencer and a "40-year-old PCOS mom." She has shared her journey of losing weight, from 300 lbs (136 kg approximately) to 150 lbs (68 kg approximately), while balancing PCOS, a busy life, and personal challenges.

Kimberly Powell's Weight Loss Journey

Kimberly Powell is known for her honest and inspiring weight loss journey. She openly shares what she eats in a day, her fitness routines, and the struggles she faces as a mum managing PCOS. Earlier this year, she shared her weight loss journal to motivate her followers, revealing how her perspective on food changed during a tough phase when her six-year-old was diagnosed with cancer.

"One of the most humbling things I realised was that losing the weight did not mean I healed my relationship with food overnight. But I refuse to be angry with myself for my mistakes because that's where I've learned my greatest lessons. I'm shaped by the good times just as much as I am by the hard times, and for that I'm grateful."

How Kimberly Lost Weight: Her Routine and Tips

Here is a detailed look at how Powell transformed her lifestyle and achieved her weight loss goals.

1. Focus On Consistency, Not Perfection

Powell believed in being consistent rather than aiming for perfection. Even on days when things do not go as planned, she keeps moving forward. "I'm never aiming for perfection, only consistency. If your day looks different from mine, that's ok! We have different bodies, different needs, and different schedules," Powell wrote.

2. Track Your Nutrition

Powell kept an eye on what she ate, focusing on protein and fibre. Her daily goals were 130–150g of protein and 30–40g of fibre. She mixed foods like eggs, stuffed cabbage, and Greek yoghurt to make meals enjoyable and nutritious. “My day ended with 120g protein, 35g fibre, 21/23 Weight Watchers points and 7,235 steps with a goal of 7,455,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

3. Stay Active Every Day

Powell emphasised moving her body daily. She went for hikes to cover 5k steps in about 40 minutes. But it was not just about hitting numbers – she genuinely enjoyed being active, which made it easier to maintain in the long term.

4. Eat Before Cravings Take Over

She learned to eat something satisfying before giving in to cravings. Moderation can be tough, and if she denied herself, she often ended up wanting it more. Eating first helped her realise she did not actually need what she thought she was craving.

5. Swap Sugar Wisely

Powell replaced sugar with honey but noticed she was going overboard at times. Small swaps work best when you stay mindful and don't overdo them.

6. Pair Carbs With Protein And Fibre

Focusing on less refined carbs and pairing them with protein and fibre helped her manage insulin resistance, stay full longer, and reduce bloating. Balanced meals made a big difference.

7. Change Coffee Habits

She changed her coffee order after realising her old one was mostly milk with just a shot of coffee, which made cravings worse. Adding some protein helped her feel satisfied without relying on protein shakes as meal replacements.

8. Use Tools To Stay Mindful

Powell used Weight Watchers to track her food intake and stay mindful. Taking pictures of meals and checking calories and macros helped her keep on top of her goals.

Kimberly Powell's journey is proof that losing weight and staying healthy is not about extreme diets or endless hours in the gym. It is about small, consistent actions, balanced nutrition, staying active, and having a positive mindset.