Ibrahim Ali Khan Resumes Shoot For Debut Movie <i>Diler</i> Today As Saif Ali Khan's Condition Stabilises

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working on his Bollywood debut movie, titled Diler. But after the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, Ibrahim took a break from the movie to be by his father's side and look after the family in such difficult times.

But now, as Saif's condition has stabilised and doctors have declared him to be out of danger as per a Pinkvilla report, Ibrahim is set to resume the film shoot from today, January 18.

For the uninitiated, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ibrahim's debut movie is a sports drama. He is supposed to be paired alongside South Indian star Sreeleela.

Saif, on the other hand, is currently in Lilavati Hospital under observation and recovering under the supervision of doctors. His family and friends from the industry have been visiting him at the hospital regularly.

After the incident, Kareena Kapoor also spoke on the matter, requesting space from the media and fans.

In her note, Kareena wrote, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and gives us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time."

We wish him a speedy recovery.

