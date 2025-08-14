At <i>War 2</i> Screening: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff And Others. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 released in theatres today. Ahead of the screening, the makers hosted a special screening of the film on Wednesday night.

What's Happening

Hrithik Roshan, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad, attended the screening.

Hrithik Roshan's close friend Kunal Kapoor was spotted inside the car as well.

Tiger Shroff, who was in the first instalment of War, showed thumbs up to the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt, along with Ranbir Kapoor, also attended the screening.

Anil Kapoor, in a blue shirt, marked his presence.

Following the Saiyaara craze, Yash Raj Films also opted for a no-promotions strategy for War 2.

War 2 is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie which marks Rajinikanth's 171th film.

About Coolie And War 2

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and other attended the screening of War 2 on Wednesday. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It has been backed by Yash Raj Films.