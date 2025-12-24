Hrithik Roshan Dances With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To <i>Ishq Tera Tadpave</i> At Cousin Eshaan's Wedding, Breaks Internet

Hrithik Roshan, along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, lit up the dance floor at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations in Mumbai. The ceremony brought together the Roshan family and close friends, including Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad.

About Hrithik Roshan's Viral Video With His Sons

A Video from the celebration surfaced online and quickly went viral, showing Hrithik dancing with his sons, Saba Azad, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and niece Suranika Soni. The group grooved to Sukhbir's popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave, with Hrithik dressed in black and his sons in stylish outfits.



Their performance became a highlight of the evening and received love and praise from fans on social media. Watch the video here:

Internet Reacts

One fan wrote, "Hrithik Roshan's kids have inherited all the right things," while another commented, "The innate sense of happiness every time I see this man groove has been the same for 25 years now."

Other comments read: "The Roshan brothers don't just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan's wedding!" "Omggg probably saw them dancing together for the first time - genes!" and "This just made the timeline a little brighter today - such a wholesome moment."

On December 23, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a family photo on Instagram to announce the wedding. He captioned it, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!" Take a look at the post here:

On Monday, Hrithik was also seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons. Videos of the actor interacting with the paparazzi went viral as well. For the pre-wedding celebration, Hrithik wore a pastel-coloured kurta, while Saba Azad looked elegant in a yellow outfit paired with traditional jewellery. Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, wore matching kurtas as the family posed together for pictures.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.



