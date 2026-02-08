Advertisement

When Ameesha Patel Opened Up About The Possibility Of A Reunion With Hrithik Roshan: 'Ticket Counters Should Be Mentally Prepared For 60 Crore Plus Opening'

Ameesha co-starred with Hrithik in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

A throwback of Hrithik and Ameesha.
  • Ameesha Patel hinted at Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2 with Hrithik Roshan when 60 crore plus openings happen
  • She praised Kartik Aaryan as a super actor and dancer during an Ask Me Anything session
  • Ameesha credited Kartik for successfully advancing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise
New Delhi:

Ameesha Patel once did an Ask Me Anything session on X (earlier known as Twitter).

What's Happening

  • During the session, she was asked, "You and Hrithik, when can we expect a film?" Ameesha Patel, who made her acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, replied, "Well, all I can say is with confidence. When the ticket counters are mentally prepared for 60 crore plus opening... Tab I guess. That's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2 for you on screen that very day."
  • During the session, she was also asked about her "opinion on Kartik Aaryan."
  • She replied, "Super actor and a super dancer as well. And has taken our franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the best way forward. Very proud of him."

Read Ameesha Patel's reply here:

Ameesha Patel's reply to a question about Kartik Aaryan.

Background

Ameesha Patel is best known for starring in movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Ameesha Patel also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. She was last seen in the smash hit Gadar 2.

Ameesha Patel, Hrithik Roshan
