When Ameesha Patel Opened Up About The Possibility Of A Reunion With Hrithik Roshan: 'Ticket Counters Should Be Mentally Prepared For 60 Crore Plus Opening'

Ameesha Patel once did an Ask Me Anything session on X (earlier known as Twitter).

During the session, she was asked, "You and Hrithik, when can we expect a film?" Ameesha Patel, who made her acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, replied, "Well, all I can say is with confidence. When the ticket counters are mentally prepared for 60 crore plus opening... Tab I guess. That's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2 for you on screen that very day."

She replied, "Super actor and a super dancer as well. And has taken our franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the best way forward. Very proud of him."

Ameesha Patel is best known for starring in movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Ameesha Patel also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. She was last seen in the smash hit Gadar 2.