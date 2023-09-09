Ameesha Patel Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan's Success: 'Creating Gadar At The Box Office'

Ameesha Patel with SRK. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Ameesha Patel joins the long list of celebrities who congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the success of his smash hit Jawan. On her X (earlier called Twitter) profile on Saturday, the Gadar 2 star congratulated the superstar and she wrote, "Congrats Shah Rukh Khan for once again creating GADAR at the box office... Who better then you can do this magic (sic). .. We love you." Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her film Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. The film has managed to collect over Rs 500 crore. Read Ameesha Patel's post here:

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan attended one of the many Gadar 2 success parties hosted in Mumbai. Last month, the actor gave a shout out to Gadar 2. During an #ASKSRK session when a user asked him "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2), Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah loved it."

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans and he wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for Jawan! Stay safe and happy... Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies.... And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then... Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude."

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.