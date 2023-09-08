ICYMI: More Pics Of Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan And Other Stars From Gadar 2 Success Bash

Sunny, Shah Rukh, Karan, Rajveer in one frame. (Courtesy: KaranDeol)

Karan Deol appears to be the biggest cheerleader for his father Sunny Deol who is making loud noises with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. Days after Gadar 2 success bash, Karan Deol shared some inside pictures on his Instagram profile on Friday. The first picture is a family portrait where Karan is joined by Sunny Deol, wife Drisha Acharya and brother Rajveer Deol. The second frame is a blockbuster one. Sunny and his sons is joined by Shah Rukh Khan in this picture. Karan also shared a picture with Shahid Kapoor and his brother. In another frame, Sunny, Karan can be seen with director Raj Kumar Santoshi. Sunny and Raj Kumar Santoshi have worked together in iconic films like Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal. Karan shared a couple of pictures with his friends as well. Karan wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the remarkable success of #Gadar2! Proud of you, Papa, and congratulations to the entire team."

Take a look at Karan's post here:

Earlier, a video from the bash went viral in which Karan Deol can be seen touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet. The video was shared by one of the fan pages of Sunny Deol and the Internet showered big love on the video. Take a look at the video here:

Gadar 2 success bash was a star-studded event where the three Khans marked their presence last Saturday. However, all eyes were on Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol, who hardly made a public appearance together in the last two decades. For the party, Shah Rukh wore a navy blue T-shirt under a grey jacket and black cargo pants. He also wore sneakers. The actor tied his hair into a ponytail. Sunny was seen in a black T-shirt, blue blazer and pants. The Darr co-stars buried the hatchet and embraced each other in front of the shutterbugs. They posed for the paparazzi before Sunny escorted Shah Rukh to the party venue.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is all set to become "Second-Highest grossing Hindi film". The film minted Rs 510 crore at the domestic box office so far. Karan Deol made his debut as lead in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.